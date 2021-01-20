Civic Price Tops $0.15 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $102.54 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

