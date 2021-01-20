Civitas Market Capitalization Achieves $85,102.63 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Civitas has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $85,102.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00275078 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,911,795 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

