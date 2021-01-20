Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 779,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

