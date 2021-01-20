CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 7.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $28.32. 2,642,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,683,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $678.66 million, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,702 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.