Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 19.2%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) rose 19.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 6,434,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 2,259,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

