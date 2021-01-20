Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Down 8.1%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.86. 1,016,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,862,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $105,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

