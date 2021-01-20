Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

