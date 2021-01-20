Clinigen Group (CLIGF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS: CLIGF):

1/14/2021 – Clinigen Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Clinigen Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Clinigen Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2021 – Clinigen Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Clinigen Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/29/2020 – Clinigen Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. "

11/25/2020 – Clinigen Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Clinigen Group stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Clinigen Group plc has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $942.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

