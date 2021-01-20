Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 5,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.