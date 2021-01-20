Cloudbric (CLB) Price Down 39.9% This Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 59.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $9,824.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 39.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

