Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) were up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 8,765,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,398,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLVS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 58,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 308.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,597 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

