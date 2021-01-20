CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.80).

CMCX stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 428.80 ($5.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,569. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 395.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 351.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. CMC Markets plc has a 52-week low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 444 ($5.80).

In related news, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60).

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

