CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $174.99

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.99 and last traded at $169.36, with a volume of 190404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 7,227.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.