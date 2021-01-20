CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNO opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

