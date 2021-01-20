CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 4,212,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,193,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 3,068,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,075 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in CNX Resources by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

