Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) CEO Dwight H. Egan Sells 38,046 Shares of Stock

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $336.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $30.99.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,163 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.