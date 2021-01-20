Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading Up 12%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s stock price was up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 2,706,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,561,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 44,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $470,469.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,163 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

