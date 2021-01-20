Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.10

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 4281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 721.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

