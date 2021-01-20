Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Trading Up 10.1%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s share price was up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 179,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 70,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The firm has a market cap of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -513,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

