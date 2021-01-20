Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.48

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 265480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.
