Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $197.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $213.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,501,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Coherent by 338.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

