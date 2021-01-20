CoinDeal Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $230.00 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded down 22% against the US dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $356,502.07 and approximately $230.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00050836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00120255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00258883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00064727 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,124.34 or 0.93057550 BTC.

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

