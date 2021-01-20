CoinPoker Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,307.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00547820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03930215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

