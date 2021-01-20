Coinsuper Ecosystem Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,678.00 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $111,720.11 and approximately $8,678.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00540171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.03918642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Token Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a token. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 tokens. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

