Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.00

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.57, with a volume of 11233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLCT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Collectors Universe by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

