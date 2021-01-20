Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.00

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.57, with a volume of 11233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.66.
Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%.
Collectors Universe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLCT)
Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.