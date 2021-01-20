Collectors Universe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,556 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 473 call options.
Shares of Collectors Universe stock traded up $13.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $852.72 million, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.66. Collectors Universe has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter.
About Collectors Universe
Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.
