Collectors Universe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,556 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 473 call options.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock traded up $13.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $852.72 million, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.66. Collectors Universe has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLCT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

