Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $30,260.58 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,201.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. 467,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,716. The company has a market cap of $798.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Several brokerages have commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.