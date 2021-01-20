Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $30,260.58 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,201.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. 467,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,716. The company has a market cap of $798.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
