Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.33

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.33 and last traded at $94.33, with a volume of 4347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $692.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.20 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

