Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s share price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 646,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 648,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 296.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

