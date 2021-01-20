Color Platform (CLR) One Day Volume Tops $183.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $183.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.56 or 0.01402942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.00555997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00165450 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002214 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.