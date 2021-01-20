Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0046 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $633,152.29 and approximately $185.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,583.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.27 or 0.01400301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.00554222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00171548 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002223 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.