ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $44.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 210.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00669491 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008836 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,611,972,170 coins and its circulating supply is 12,570,930,343 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

