Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

