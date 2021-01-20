Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 2,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

