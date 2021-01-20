Columbus Circle Investors Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

