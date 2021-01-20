Columbus Circle Investors Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $382.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of -134.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.14. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $398.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,084 shares of company stock worth $42,758,921 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

