Columbus Circle Investors Cuts Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 376,155 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock worth $713,981 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

