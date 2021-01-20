Columbus Circle Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,058 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.5% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.68% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $34,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110,271 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at $225,391,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,260.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,559,161 shares in the company, valued at $203,376,524.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

