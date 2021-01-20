Columbus Circle Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Owens Corning stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $84.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

