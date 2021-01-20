Columbus Circle Investors Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 892.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,974 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 256,274 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.