Columbus Circle Investors Has $15.78 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,230 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.23% of Q2 worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 115.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Q2 by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after buying an additional 116,757 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO opened at $132.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

