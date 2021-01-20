Columbus Circle Investors Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 326,883 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.48% of Crocs worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $28,112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Crocs by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

