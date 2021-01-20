Columbus Circle Investors Has $39.06 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,062 shares during the period. Snap accounts for 1.7% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.05% of Snap worth $39,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,948,149 shares of company stock worth $75,593,369 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

Shares of SNAP opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

