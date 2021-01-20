Columbus Circle Investors Has $69.59 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,988 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises about 3.0% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.42% of Zendesk worth $69,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,202 shares in the company, valued at $121,095,743.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,638 shares of company stock worth $15,664,746. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

