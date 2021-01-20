Columbus Circle Investors Invests $15.04 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.19.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $319.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.94 and its 200 day moving average is $276.07. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

