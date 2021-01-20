Columbus Circle Investors Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 239,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,974,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,710 shares of company stock valued at $72,108,226. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $260.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $287.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

