Columbus Circle Investors Purchases 60,975 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 354.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,175 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,975 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $182,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after buying an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

