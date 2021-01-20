Columbus Circle Investors Purchases Shares of 48,863 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,544,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.08% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $368.00 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

