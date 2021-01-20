Columbus Circle Investors Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,634 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.13% of Ally Financial worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ally Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

