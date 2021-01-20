Columbus Circle Investors Reduces Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,526 shares during the period. Visteon makes up 2.3% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 1.49% of Visteon worth $52,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

In other Visteon news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.92. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

